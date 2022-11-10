'Tis the season for the Creek Show at Waterloo Greenway

The Creek Show runs from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.

You don't have to wait for Christmas to see stunning light displays in Austin. The Creek Show at Waterloo Greenway kicks off this Friday.

The annual display of illuminated art is created by teams of local artists, architects and designers. This year's Creek Show runs from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.

With a free ticket, attendees are guaranteed entry to the show. On your reservation date, you can visit anytime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Walk-ups are also welcome until capacity is reached.

This year's show features five committee selections, as well as three additional light-based art installations created by local architecture organizations. Learn more about this year's installations.

While a reservation is recommended to view the Creek Show, you don't need one to enjoy a lineup of live music and family-friendly activities every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. See what's happening each night.

The Creek Show entrance is located at 700 E. Ninth Street, near Red River Street.

Since 2014, nonprofit Waterloo Greenway Conservancy has commissioned local artists to create light-based art installations to raise awareness about the ongoing transformation of Waller Creek. Learn more about the Waterloo Greenway.

For information about parking, event rules and more, check out the Creek Show FAQ.

