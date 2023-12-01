Cowboy Breakfast, BBQ Austin scheduled ahead of official start of Rodeo Austin

The events scheduled for this weekend will allow attendees to corral and let their true Texan natures come out.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rodeo Austin is right around the corner, but locals and visitors alike don't have to wait until next weekend to have some countrified fun.

While the ProRodeo and concert series portions of Rodeo Austin run from March 10 through March 25, there are a couple of events scheduled for this weekend that will allow attendees to corral and let their true Texan natures come out.

Each Rodeo Austin event has its own ticket for entry. The fun kicks off Friday, March 3, with the Cowboy Breakfast and Saturday, March 4 with the BBQ Austin cook off event.

Learn more about this weekend's event and what else to expect during this year's rodeo below.

Cowboy Breakfast

From 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday, March 3, Austinites can head to the Long Center for the Performing Arts to taste a variety of Texas classics for free! Last year, the Cowboy Breakfast included biscuits and gravy, hot chocolate, Blue Bell ice cream, pulled pork breakfast tacos, pecan pralines and more.

Attendees are advised to get to the Long Center early to have a full selection of the Texas-sized breakfast.

BBQ Austin

Starting Friday and running through Saturday, BBQ Austin is the "best BBQ cook off in Texas," according to Rodeo Austin. Teams from all over Texas come together to compete for who has the best BBQ in the state.

In addition to the BBQ cookoff, the event will also feature a petting zoo, pony rides, shopping, a Junior Pit Master Contest, BBQ University and the largest carnival in Austin. BBQ University allows attendees that register to attend a masterclass in how to create legendary BBQ from pitmasters that have been doing it for years.

Tickets for BBQ Austin cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Carnival

The Rodeo Austin Carnival, which describes itself as Austin's largest carnival, will kick off this weekend and return for the remainder of the rodeo next Friday. The carnival offers more than 80 rides and games.

Guests must have a fairgrounds or rodeo & concert admission ticket to enter the carnival area, but guests don't have to purchase a carnival wristband to enter. Rides and games can be purchased on an individual basis.

Fairgrounds daily admission ranges from $5 to $10, and fairgrounds season passes range from $15 to $30. The carnival also offers daily unlimited ride wristbands for $40, as well as early bird special wristbands for $25 and after school special wristbands for $20.

Learn more about carnival ticket options.

Future Rodeo Austin events

On March 10, Rodeo Austin will hosts its Kick Open the Chutes event at 6:30 p.m. to officially kick off the fair and rodeo. The event will feature live music from Josh Ward and William Beckmann.

Then it's finally time for the main event! Rodeo Austin will have daily ProRodeo and concert events from Saturday, March 11, through Saturday, March 25, with artists ranging from Aaron Watson to Flo Rida. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information about tickets to the events, including the concert series and ProRodeo, visit RodeoAustin.com.