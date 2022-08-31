Here are shuttle options available for the 2022 F1 US Grand Prix at COTA

Shuttle buses are set to pickup attendees at three different locations in Austin for the duration of the event. Check out the details.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the U.S. Grand Prix Formula One Race coming up in October, Circuit of the Americas is encouraging ticketholders to book shuttles to the event if they don't already have parking passes.

The shuttle buses will pick attendees up from various spots throughout Austin and drop them off at dedicated areas at COTA reserved for buses. There are three options available.

Pickup locations include Downtown Austin at Waterloo Park, the Travis County Expo Center and Barton Creek Square Mall.

Here's a breakdown of the details and cost for each pickup location:

Downtown: Waterloo Park

Round-trip price: $130 for a three-day weekend pass or $45 a day with Advance Purchase

$130 for a three-day weekend pass or $45 a day with Advance Purchase

COTA said this shuttle route is the closest drop-off point to the Circuit entrance available. The Waterloo Park shuttle hub is the only shuttle with direct drop-off and pickup at the Grand Plaza Gates. Attendees can park their cars for $20 a day at the garages between Trinity and San Jacinto.

Northeast Austin: Travis County Expo Center

Round-trip price: $100 for a three-day Weekend Pass or $35 a day with Advance Purchase

$100 for a three-day Weekend Pass or $35 a day with Advance Purchase

Located near the intersections of Highway 290/US 183 and the 130 Tollway, the Travis County Expo Center shuttle hub is a free parking lot. Attendees are asked to enter and exit this facility at “Gate 1” located off Decker Lane.

Southwest Austin: Barton Creek Square Mall

Round-trip price: $45a day with Advance Purchase

$45a day with Advance Purchase

This shuttle will only be available on Saturday and Sunday.

Located near the intersection of Loop 1 and Highway 360, the Barton Creek Square Mall shuttle hub is a free parking lot. Shuttle pickup and drop-off is located near JCPenney. This hub is not available on Friday of race weekend.

COTA said shuttles from the expo center and the mall drop off and pick up at the McAngus road depot. The depot is a short tram ride or walk to the Grand Plaza gates.

Here's a map of the drop-off locations:

For Rideshare

COTA Boulevard will be restricted to permitted vehicles and buses only. All rideshare services will operate out of the Del Valle High School parking lot and can only be accessed by a COTA shuttle. Rideshare vehicles will not be permitted on McAngus Road or COTA Boulevard during race weekend.

Earlier this year, COTA vowed to improve the shuttle service after last-minute cancelations in 2021 left fans disappointed and the venue scrambling to work with local school districts for bus drivers. COTA cited labor shortages and unexpected cancelations for last year's difficulties.

The venue said it was working with a new shuttle provider this time around and had an improved traffic plan to alleviate some of the issues.

You can find shuttle tickets online here. The U.S. Grand Prix is from Oct. 21-23, 2022.

