Concert to help raise awareness about fentanyl set for Sunday at Emo's Austin

Connor's Heart – a nonprofit that provides education, advocacy and scholarships for those struggling with the opioid crisis – is hosting the concert.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A series of rock concerts hoping to spread awareness about the fentanyl crisis kicks off in Austin this weekend.

Connor's Heart – a nonprofit that provides education, advocacy and scholarships for those struggling with the opioid crisis – is hosting a concert in Austin on Sunday.

Lisa Keltner created Connor's Heart after she and her husband, Lance Keltner, lost their son, Connor, to fentanyl poisoning in July 2022. Connor Keltner went to Bowie High School and Garza High School.

“If we can help prevent just one other family from going through what we went through, all the effort involved in creating Connor’s Heart events will be worth it,” Lisa Keltner said.

The concert will take place at Emo's Austin off East Riverside Drive on Sunday, Aug. 13. Attendees will get to see headliners such as Eric Johnson with Roscoe Beck, David Grissom, Vallejo and Lance Keltner and Nuevo Retro.

It's $45 a ticket and doors open at 6 p.m., with the show kicking off at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go toward opioid intervention groups in Austin, helping fund awareness programs, testing kits, increased Narcan distribution and treatment programs for those who are uninsured.

There will be additional Connor's Heart concerts in Dallas; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Chicago; Los Angeles; New York City; and New Orleans. People who attend those concerts will get to see leading artists from each host city and all money will be donated to the opioid intervention groups in that city.