CommUNITY Day festivities at Waterloo Park postponed

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a report covering the park's opening announcement in June.

The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy and the City of Austin announced Thursday that all opening day celebrations scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, have been postponed.

The postponement of CommUNITY Day activities was announced amid rising COVID-19 cases and Austin's re-entry into Stage 5.

However, Waterloo Park will still remain open to the public. The gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, officials told KVUE.

"The opening of this park comes at a critical time for the community, and access to outdoor space has never been more important for physical, mental and emotional health. The reopening of Waterloo Park marks a momentous occasion for the community, with 11 acres of revitalized greenspace for all Austinites to explore and connect with nature, in the heart of downtown," officials said in a statement.

The CommUNITY Day festivities and activations will be rescheduled at a later date.

Waterloo Park, an 11-acre urban green space, will feature 1.5 miles of hike-and-bike trails, spacious lawns and custom-built playscapes, as well the Hill Country community garden.

"We have a total of 90,000 plant species on site, 95% of which are native to Central Texas. We also have 500 trees," said Martin Nembhard, the director of park operations for Waterloo Greenway.

The park also utilizes light that reduces light pollution in the area, Nembhard said.

The opening of Waterloo Park marks the completion of Phase One of the full Waterloo Greenway park system, which will stretch from Fifteenth Street to Lady Bird Lake.