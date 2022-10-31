City of Austin calling for artists to show what a world with equal Internet access looks like

The top three entries win a monetary prize and will have their art shown in a variety of city building.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students in Austin will have a chance to show off how they see a world with equal access to fast Internet in the third annual Digital Inclusion Youth Art Contest.

The city is sponsoring the art contest for the third year in a row, and Austin-area students ages 10-18 are encouraged to submit how they see a world where everyone can have access to and use the "power of a fast Internet connection," the website states.

“We want to draw attention to the fact that there are still too many families and residents without the ability to access and afford high-speed internet,” said Rondella Hawkins, the City of Austin’s telecommunications and regulatory affairs officer. “We asking Austin students to paint a picture of what the future, the near future we hope, looks like with everyone having the same digital tools to access and use a high-speed internet connection for work or fun.”

Each participant has a chance to win money for their artwork. The top three entries win a monetary prize and will have their art shown in a variety of city building. Additionally, all submissions will be used in the marketing efforts for the contest throughout the year.

The monetary prizes are:

First place: $400

Second place: $200

Third place: $100

The deadline to submit your artwork is Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. and the submission form can be found here.