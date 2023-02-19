Texas Adopt-A-Beach announces children's art contest

This year, the grand prize is a Royal Caribbean cruise for two; 40 other finalists will receive prize packages including tickets to various Texas attractions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's plenty to treasure along our coastlines: the sherbet-swirled clouds of an oceanic sunrise; early-morning sea turtle hatchling releases; there's even charm in the hungry seagulls that peck at your family's beachside picnic.

Got that? Good. Now go grab your favorite grade-schooler and have them sketch that out – a Caribbean cruise is on the line here!

The Texas Adopt-A-Beach Program announced this month that entries are open for the 27th Annual "Treasures of the Texas Coast" Children's Art Contest. As the contest's title suggests, all artwork should show why the Texas coast is important or special to the artist.

The grand prize of this year's contest is one six-to-eight-night Caribbean cruise for two from Royal Caribbean International; two day passes to Six Flags Over Texas or Hurricane Harbor Arlington; and a copy of the book “The Big Beach Cleanup” by Charlotte Offsay.

But teachers, that's not all: the grand prize winner's teacher will also win six-to-eight-night Royal Caribbean cruise for two, as well as various prizes from Texas Adopt-A-Beach.

40 finalists will also be chosen and receive one free ticket to Schlittterbahn; one free ticket to visit the USS Lexington; a coupon to visit the Texas State Aquarium; prizes from Texas Parks and Wildlife; prizes from Texas Adopt-A-Beach; a certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office; and copies of the 2024 calendar displaying the winning artwork.

Entries are open to all Texas students from grades K-6 enrolled in public, private and homeschool education. Entries are to be submitted by mail and postmarked by Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, to the following address:

Texas General Land Office

Adopt-A-Beach Program: Children's Art Contest 2023

P.O. Box 12873

Austin, Texas 78711-2873