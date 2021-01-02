The 44th Statesman Cap10K race will be virtual

The race, the largest 10K in Texas, has been canceled the past two years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from 2020 when the Cap10K was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The photo attached to this story was taken at the 2018 Cap10K, the last to be held in-person.

This year's Austin American-Statesman Cap10K will be a little different. The 44th race will be virtual, according to a press release posted on the race website Monday.

"The pandemic continues to affect our community. Both in the interest of the health and safety of our participants and in anticipation of the city of Austin significantly modifying or canceling our large-scale in-person event, we are moving our 2021 Cap10K race to a virtual format," said Jeff Simecek, the Statesman Cap10K race director.

Rather than having an in-person event on April 11, the race will now be a virtual experience held from April 11 through April 30. The virtual race will feature 10 routes across Central Texas for participants to run.

Virtual race participants can pick up their 2021 race T-shirt, bib and finisher’s medal at the contactless drive-thru packet pick-up at the Statesman offices either Friday, April 9 from noon until 6 p.m. or Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Packet mail delivery is also available for $11, including the cost of postage.

Detailed drive-thru packet pick-up instructions and virtual race information will be shared in forthcoming email communication to registered participants, according to the press release.

The registration fee for this year's race is $40 for adults. One dollar from every registration will go to Marathon Kids. Race participants can also choose to make a donation when registering, which the Statesman will match up to $10,000.

For more information on how participating in a virtual race works, click here.

The Cap10K’s training program, Austin’s Coffee House 10K Sunrise Coffee, continues to be available to the running community. According to the press release, it "features new training routes, encourages socially distanced camaraderie and helps support local businesses."

The Cap10K, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, is the largest 10K race in Texas.

Last year's in-person Cap10K was canceled after the City of Austin banned gatherings of 250 people or more. The 2019 race was called off for the first time in history due to severe weather.