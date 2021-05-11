Round Rock Express, Rodeo Austin partner for 'Bulls in the Ballpark' at Dell Diamond

Both nights of Bulls in the Ballpark will showcase 35 top bull riders competing for $35,000.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — From curveballs to cowboys, spikes to spurs and a ballpark to a different kind of bullpen: Dell Diamond got a makeover this week to prepare for the second annual "Bulls in the Ballpark" event this weekend.

The event is a partnership between the Round Rock Express and Rodeo Austin.

"Dell Diamond is known for hosting all sorts of unique events. We kind of pride ourselves on [how] we can make anything happen here," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said.

"It's an intimate setting. You get to be up close, you see the bulls, you see the athletes and the competition," Rodeo Austin CEO Rob Golding said.

It's a two-day event preceded by three days of preparation. Grounds crews relaced the infield dirt with rodeo dirt – and a lot of it.

"I think it turned into 40 trucks and I think they're around 40 tons each truck," said Nick Rozdilski, head groundskeeper for the Round Rock Express.

It's a lot of work, but it's worth it.

"Two events that everybody that comes to rodeo loves: Bull riding and mutton busting. Kids on sheep is really hard to beat," Golding said.

Both nights of Bulls in the Ballpark will showcase 35 top bull riders competing for $35,000. Gates are scheduled to open each night at 6 p.m. with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

All guests can enjoy $2 hot dogs and sodas plus post-event fireworks on Friday, as well as $5 domestic pints and seltzers on Saturday. You can buy tickets here.

Children under the age of two do not require a ticket to enter. Parking for the event is $15 per vehicle, purchased onsite and via credit card only. A clear bag policy will be enforced for the event.