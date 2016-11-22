Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to perform at Moody Center

According to Springsteen's website, "this is the band's first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It will be the "Glory Days" for Bruce Springsteen as he takes center stage at Moody Center Thursday night in Austin.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are making a stop in Austin as part of their 2023 international tour. The Boss will be making stops across the nation before heading to Europe and then making a return to the states.

According to Springsteen's website, "this is the band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016."

After wrapping up at the Moody Center, Springsteen and the E Street Band will be heading to Kansas City, Missouri.