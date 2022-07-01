Austin's new Moody Center books Bon Jovi for April show

Austin made the cut for the band's 15-show tour starting in April. Here's when you can see them and how to get tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is set to perform at the new Moody Center this April as part of the band's newly-announced tour.

The band will stop in Austin on April 23 for its "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour" and tickets go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

"It's official! We'll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour," the band posted to Instagram. "See you soon."

Tickets can be purchased on the the Moody Center's website, but prices have not yet been released.

Subscribers to the center's newsletter will receive a presale code to purchase tickets on Jan. 13, a day before they become available to the general public.

The 15-show tour includes two other stops in Texas, with the band performing in Houston on April 26 and then Dallas on April 28. No fooling, the band kicks the tour off on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Moody Center at the University of Texas is set to open in the spring and will host UT women's and men's basketball games, shows and other local events. The venue has already booked well-known musicians for its first performances. John Mayer is set to perform at the center just days before Bon Jovi on April 20 and 21 and Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform on April 27.

The Moody Center is scheduled to host a grand opening celebration on April 29 featuring George Strait, Willie Nelson and Randy Rogers Band. Due to high demand, the center even added a second show the following night on April 30.

Visit the Moody Center website for details on the Bon Jovi tour and other performances coming to the venue.