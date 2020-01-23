AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about safe places for the LGBTQ+ community in Austin.

Popular bar Oilcan Harry's is celebrating 30 years in business and will host events that include drink specials and free drag shows to celebrate.

The LGBTQ bar first opened its doors in 1990 and it quickly became a hit for Austin's gay community.

In order to celebrate the bar's 30th birthday, the owners will be hosting the following events:

Thursday, Jan. 23: Walk this Way Grand Ball

Walk this Way Grand Ball Friday, Jan. 24: Wood Fired Pizza Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by the “Crave” Drag Show at 11 p.m.

Wood Fired Pizza Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by the “Crave” Drag Show at 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: $1 customer appreciation party from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then RuPaul's Honey Davenport DJing on the dance floor until 3 a.m. There will be no cover all night.

$1 customer appreciation party from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then RuPaul's Honey Davenport DJing on the dance floor until 3 a.m. There will be no cover all night. Sunday, Jan. 26: Grilled food starting at 5 p.m., following by a Tea Dance Drag Pop-Up show at 6 p.m. Davenport will perform in the Sunday Diva show at 10 p.m. there will be no cover charge all night.

The bar said three more birthday celebrations will be planned throughout 2020.

You can learn more about the events here.

