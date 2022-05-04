Austin's 'Hi, How Are You Day' concert will be held Wednesday night

This year's Hi, How Are You Day concert was postponed from its usual date of Jan. 22. It will take place at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — While "Hi, How Are You Day" is celebrated annually in Austin on Jan. 22, this year's Hi, How Are You Day concert was rescheduled to Wednesday, May 4.

The fundraising concert is put on by the Hi, How Are You Project (HHAYP), a local mental health-focused nonprofit inspired by the life and legacy of Daniel Johnston.

Johnston was a singer-songwriter and a significant figure in the indie music scene of the 1990s, as well as an accomplished artist, who died at age 58 in 2019. The HHAYP was founded with the support of the Johnston family in 2018 and works to raise awareness about mental health in Johnston's honor.

Johnston's "Hi, How Are You?" mural, painted on Guadalupe Street in Austin in 1993, is very popular and an exhibition on his work recently ran at The Contemporary Austin's Jones Center in Downtown Austin.

Tickets for the concert are still on sale and can be purchased here, with premium seating available here. The concert will also be livestreamed globally on Qello Concerts by Stingray.

All proceeds from the Hi, How Are You Day 2022 concert will benefit HHAYP. The concert also kicks off the nonprofit's Mental Health Awareness Month initiatives, including the return of the Hi, How Are You Pledge, where all are invited to pledge to check on others simply by asking, "Hi, how are you?"

HHAYP is also launching the "Hi, How Are You Podcast," created in partnership with the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication, recorded at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and featuring conversations with artists including Mother Mother, Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas, Dayglow and others.

If you don't wish to attend Wednesday's concert but would still like to donate to HHAYP, you may do so here. Learn more about the organization here.

