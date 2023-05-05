Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: A record convention, Cinco De Mayo celebrations and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From 'ritas to records, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Cinco De Mayo celebrations

While Cinco De Mayo is barely celebrated south of the border, in the U.S., the day is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture. Festivities usually include deals on Mexican food and margaritas, as well as mariachi competitions and baile folklórico.

Below are just a few of the Cinco De Mayo celebrations happening throughout Austin on Friday:

Kentucky Derby parties

Grab your hats! One of the world's premiere horse races is this weekend. For some, the Kentucky Derby is the opportunity to take in athleticism of one of nature's most majestic creatures. For others, it's an opportunity to sip mint juleps.

Whichever camp you fall into, here are some of the Austin spots doing something special for race day on Saturday: Black Sheep Lounge, Haymaker and The Jackalope South Shore, which is hosting a "Dachshund Dash and Kentucky Derby Watch Party."

Or if you'd rather stay at home to watch the race, you can always make your own mint juleps.

The biannual Austin Record Convention returns to the Palmer Events Center this weekend! The event prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA." The convention's website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.

General admission tickets are $5, and early shopper admission is $30.

When: Saturday and Sunday. General admission starts at 10 a.m. on both days.

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

Other events happening this weekend: