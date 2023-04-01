Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Eeyore's Birthday, weiner dog races and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a celebration of creativity to a festival of flowers, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

On Saturday, the 58th Annual Eeyore's Birthday Party event will kick off in Pease District Park! For nearly six decades, the event has served as a place where creative Austinites can get together and express themselves – and things will be no different this year.

The free event includes costume contests, a sack race, an egg toss, hourly maypole dances, face painting, live music and much more.

There is no parking at the park, but a shuttle will run from state garages E and J, near the Texas State Capitol.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Pease District Park, located at 1100 Kingsbury St.

Georgetown's Annual Red Poppy Festival kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday with three days of music, artisan vendors and more.

On Friday night, the festival is expected to kick off with a concert featuring Dysfunkshun Junction at the Red Poppy Stage, if weather allows. Saturday's highlights include a car show and all day music performances at the Red Poppy, Mayfair and Celebrate stages, all culminating with a headlining set from Jamestown Revival. On Sunday, there will be even more live music, a touch-a-truck challenge, a pet parade and a meet-and-greet with Chet Garner of "The Daytripper.

When: All weekend – check out the daily schedules

Where: Georgetown Square, located near 103 W. Seventh St.

Related Articles Jamestown Revival to headline Georgetown's Red Poppy Festival

Hot dog! If you're looking for some family-friendly fun, look no further than the 26th Annual Buda Weiner Dog Races. Aside from just the wiener dog races – as if you need anything more – the event will also feature a pet parade, cook-off and DJ.

There is free parking at Cabela's and free bus rides to the park from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

When: Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and Sunday staring at 8:30 a.m.. Check out the schedule of events.

Where: Buda City Park, located at 204 San Antonio St.

Other events happening this weekend: