Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: NASCAR races, a renaissance faire and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From watching cars to hanging with bards, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

It's race weekend, y'all! The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series return to the Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. Learn more about race weekend.

Think it's all just about the cars? Think again. Race weekend will also feature a barbecue showdown, a Ricky Bobby impersonator, Lucha Libre, aquatic acrobats, armadillo races, a performance by Darius Rucker and much more.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Circuit of the Americas, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.

Who's ready for some baseball? Ahead of opening day, the Round Rock Express is inviting the community to its annual Fan Fest. The free, family-friendly event at Dell Diamond will feature beer sampling, bullpen pitching, caricature artists, train rides, a scavenger hunt, a petting zoo and more!

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: Dell Diamond, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock

Hark, ye revelers of days gone by! The 14th annual Sherwood Forest Faire is currently underway in McDade, Texas, just 35 miles east of Austin.

The faire features more than 150 performances per day, from puppet shows and theatrical productions to jousting competitions and glass-blowing demonstrations. That's not to mention music from bards and minstrels, a marketplace with wares from dozens of vendors and – of course – turkey legs.

If you want to make it out to the faire but can't this weekend, fear not – you have plenty of time! The faire continues every weekend through April 23.

When: weekends through April 23, 10 a.m. until dusk

Where: 1883 Old Highway 20 in McDade

