Tickets on sale for 2021 drive-thru Austin Trail of Lights

For the second year in a row, the Trail of Lights will be a drive-thru event.

Editor's note: The video above is a look at the 2020 drive-thru event.

Austin's beloved Trail of Lights will again be a drive-thru holiday event, organizers announced Thursday.

The tradition features 2 million lights, 70 displays and lighted tunnels and 90 lighted trees. The event is held from 5:45 p.m. until 10 p.m. each day.

Tickets are now on sale for the 57th annual Zilker Park event, which will run from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. Tickets give drivers a vehicle pass. As you purchase your ticket, you sign up for a time slot on the given day. Tickets range from $35 to $65, depending on the time slot picked.

The dash pass allows families to get into the trail before 7 p.m. and comes with a box of festive cookies and bottled water. The general admission car passes are 7 p.m., 8 p.m. 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Each ticket pays for a passenger vehicle with up to nine passengers. If the car has more than nine seats or is more than 20 feet in length, two passes must be purchased.

Back in 2019, the Trail of Lights was nominated for and placed in USA Today's 10 Best Public Lights Displays.