Austin's Turkey Trot returns in-person for 31st annual event after virtual run last year

AUSTIN, Texas — The ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot returned in-person in 2021 after being a virtual run last year due to COVID-19.

The virtual run in 2020 kept the 30-year tradition in Austin alive. KVUE is a proud sponsor of the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot and helped raise $120,000 last year despite the run being held virtually in neighborhoods across the city.

About 14,000 in-person participants were expected this year. Those who participated virtually could complete their own run or walk in their own neighborhood, or wherever they happened to be on Thanksgiving.

KVUE's Emily Giangreco and Tony Plohetski were among the Austinites who ran in this year's event.

A year ago today I couldn’t even run 5 miles without stopping.



Now, not only did I run 5 miles without stopping but I set a personal record with one of my miles being 9:04.



I’m so proud of myself and the journey I’ve been on. @austinmarathon, you’re next! #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/PhR9a2IKyT — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) November 25, 2021

And we’re off! Chilly at the start — yes, those are turkeys on our head — but happy to be trotting again. Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 @ThunderCloudSub #TurkeyTrot @WroeJackson pic.twitter.com/h1kWu7yo2x — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 25, 2021

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the Trot benefit Caritas of Austin, the group that helps people experiencing homelessness. In 30-plus years, the event has raised more than $4.1 million for the organization.

All participants, ages 12 and older, were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event at packet pickup.