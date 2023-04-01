Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Orange-White Game, Statesman Cap10K and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From spring football to celebrations of Selena, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Texas Football fans will get their annual sneak peek at the team this weekend during the Orange-White Game! As always, the Longhorns roster will be split into two teams who will play each other inside of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones laid out some of the storylines to follow before the spring game kicks off.

When: Game Day begins with an autograph signing on Bevo Blvd. at 9 a.m. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Where: Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2130 San Jacinto Blvd.

Dust off your running shoes! The Statesman Cap10K is back this weekend.

The race will kick off Sunday at 8 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Barton Springs Road. It will end on West Riverside Drive at the Vic Mathias Shores main lawn.

Tens of thousands of runners are expected to take part in the 6.2-mile race. If you'd like to join them, you can still register to participate in-person or virtually.

On the flip side, if you're not planning to join the race, you may want to know about these road closures.

When: Sunday at 8 a.m.

Where: Race starts at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Barton Springs Road

Celebrate Selena

This weekend, celebrate the Queen of Tejano on what would have been her 52nd birthday. Several events are scheduled around the Austin area to honor the much-loved singer.

First up, Taquero Mucho is hosting an all-day celebration at both of its locations (508 West Avenue and 11101 Burnet Road Suite #A-170), featuring a Selena Drag Brunch, Selena-inspired playlist and $6 purple margaritas.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a "Selena" movie party at its South Lamar Boulevard location. And if one screening isn't enough, Doc's Drive In Theatre in Buda is also showing the 1997 biopic at 8:30 p.m.

The Moontower Just for Laughs Comedy Festival is currently underway in Downtown Austin! The jam-packed, two-week festival includes big names like Seth Myers, Leslie Jones and Howie Mandel, as well as local comedians.

The festival features original shows, stand-ups, live podcast recordings, parties and events for badge holders to attend. Club Plus, Club Premium and Front Row Badges are sold out, but Club Badges are still available.

When: through April 23

Where: Paramount and Stateside theatres, both located on Congress Avenue, and ACL Live at the Moody Theatre on Willie Nelson Boulevard

Other events happening this weekend: