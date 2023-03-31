Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Take in some baseball, fly a kite and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From soaring baseballs to soaring kites, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.
Round Rock Express opening weekend
Play ball! The Round Rock Express will kick off their 2023 season this weekend with a series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Opening weekend will include fireworks, beer and seltzer sampling and giveaways.
Fans will find new faces and familiar ones alike at Dell Diamond, not to mention a tasty line up of ballpark grub. For more on what to expect, check out our interviews with the team's general manager and manager of public relations.
When: Games start at 7:05 p.m., Friday through Sunday
Where: Dell Diamond, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.
Hundreds of kites will fill the skies over Zilker Park for the ABC Kite Festival on Saturday! The free festival is in its 95th year, making it the longest-running fest in Austin.
The event includes a kite showcase and contest, a children's concert, bounce houses and more. See what kind of wind gusts we're expecting for fest day.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Zilker Park, located at 2207 Lou Neff Road
Previously known as the Urban Music Fest, this year's Urban Cultural Festival aims to expand to include "Afrocentric aspects of culture." Live music will still be a major part of the festival, but it will also include "other cultural makers such as ethnic dance, ethnic food, ethnic clothing, ethnic visual arts, [and] spoken word."
To learn more, check out our interview with one of the event's organizers, Deuce Malone.
When: Gates open at noon Saturday
Where: Auditorium Shores, located at 900 W. Riverside Drive
Other events happening this weekend:
- Longhorn Run – Saturday on the University of Texas at Austin campus
- Y'all Out Boy – Saturday at Empire Control Room & Garage
- Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays – through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium
- Asian World Night Market – through Saturday at Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto
- CMT Country Music Awards – Sunday, with some events on Friday and Saturday
- "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" – through Sunday at Bass Concert Hall
- "Light/The Holocaust & Humanity Project" – through Sunday at the Long Center for the Performing Arts
- That Takes the Cake! Sugar Art Show & Cake Competition – through Sunday at the Round Rock Sports Center