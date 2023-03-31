Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Take in some baseball, fly a kite and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From soaring baseballs to soaring kites, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Round Rock Express opening weekend

Play ball! The Round Rock Express will kick off their 2023 season this weekend with a series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Opening weekend will include fireworks, beer and seltzer sampling and giveaways.

Fans will find new faces and familiar ones alike at Dell Diamond, not to mention a tasty line up of ballpark grub. For more on what to expect, check out our interviews with the team's general manager and manager of public relations.

When: Games start at 7:05 p.m., Friday through Sunday

Where: Dell Diamond, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Hundreds of kites will fill the skies over Zilker Park for the ABC Kite Festival on Saturday! The free festival is in its 95th year, making it the longest-running fest in Austin.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Zilker Park, located at 2207 Lou Neff Road

Previously known as the Urban Music Fest, this year's Urban Cultural Festival aims to expand to include "Afrocentric aspects of culture." Live music will still be a major part of the festival, but it will also include "other cultural makers such as ethnic dance, ethnic food, ethnic clothing, ethnic visual arts, [and] spoken word."

To learn more, check out our interview with one of the event's organizers, Deuce Malone.

When: Gates open at noon Saturday

Where: Auditorium Shores, located at 900 W. Riverside Drive

Other events happening this weekend: