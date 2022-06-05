Things to do in Austin this weekend: Pecan Fest, Austin Record Convention, Mother's Day events

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From an arts festival downtown to the nation's largest record convention, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:
The Austin Record Convention will return to the Palmer Events Center this weekend! The convention prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA" and its website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.
A general admission ticket is $5 and is good for both Saturday and Sunday.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general admission. Attendees who purchase $30 Early Shopper Admission can attend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road
The Pecan Street Festival returns to Downtown Austin this weekend after two years of cancellations. The juried festival attracts hundreds of artisans offering handcrafted creations and, this being Austin, there is also a stacked lineup of live music scheduled across both days.
In addition to arts and music, Austin Public Health will also be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations on-site. Learn more.
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Sixth Street Historic District, between Brazos Street and Interstate 35
If you forgot to make a brunch reservation for Mother's Day on Sunday, don't worry! We've compiled a list of fun things you can do with your mom this weekend that aren't brunch, from making a bouquet to catching a concert at the Capitol.
Other events going on:
- "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" – through Sunday at Bass Concert Hall
- Kurt Vile and The Violators – Friday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Celebrating the Life of Daniel Sahad with BLK ODYSSY, Sir Woman, Animals on TV and more – Friday at Empire Control Room & Garage
- "Fargo" presented by Just Mind – Friday at AFS Cinema
- ATX Paddle to Remember for ALZ – Friday at Rowing Dock
- Bikini Kill with Hunx and his Punx – Saturday and Sunday
- Patti Smith and her band – Saturday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Kinda Tropical Vintage Market – Saturday at Kinda Tropical
