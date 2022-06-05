Things to do in Austin this weekend: Pecan Fest, Austin Record Convention, Mother's Day events

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From an arts festival downtown to the nation's largest record convention, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:

The Austin Record Convention will return to the Palmer Events Center this weekend! The convention prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA" and its website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.

A general admission ticket is $5 and is good for both Saturday and Sunday.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general admission. Attendees who purchase $30 Early Shopper Admission can attend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road

The Pecan Street Festival returns to Downtown Austin this weekend after two years of cancellations. The juried festival attracts hundreds of artisans offering handcrafted creations and, this being Austin, there is also a stacked lineup of live music scheduled across both days.

In addition to arts and music, Austin Public Health will also be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations on-site. Learn more.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Sixth Street Historic District, between Brazos Street and Interstate 35

If you forgot to make a brunch reservation for Mother's Day on Sunday, don't worry! We've compiled a list of fun things you can do with your mom this weekend that aren't brunch, from making a bouquet to catching a concert at the Capitol.

Other events going on:

