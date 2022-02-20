Working for the Weekend: Live music, hockey and art

Here are a few things you can do around the city this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, which means it's time for us to help you make some plans.

Here are just a few things happening around Austin this weekend.



On Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at Circuit of the Americas is an event featuring over 50 electronic and live music artists across four stages. There will also be more than 20 international renowned muralists. All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of the first day of the event.

The orchestra has its show called "Remarkable Romantics.” This is a great show if you missed out on celebrating Valentine's Day last weekend. This romantic violin-focused show will be at the Long Center's Dell Hall on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. This is part of their "Soldiers at the Symphony" program, which offers free tickets to retired and active military.

On Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m., the Texas Stars will be facing off against the San Jose Barracuda. It is their Pink in the Rink weekend. On Saturday, they'll be giving away Texas Stars pink LED bracelets. And, on Sunday, they'll have a jersey auction. The family four pack will get you four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks starting at $17 per person.



The gallery has its grand opening of its new location at the arboretum. Check out the space, enjoy art, drinks and live paintings by some of its featured artists. The gallery has artists from six of the seven continents and is constantly changing its displays to keep the gallery feeling fresh. The grand opening is happening on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here are other events happening around the area this weekend:

