AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro, Whole Foods Market and the Central Texas Food Bank teamed up for the eighth year to encourage the community to “Stuff the Bus.”

The goal of the event is to help the hungry in Central Texas by raising over 20,000 meals.

The donations will go to the Central Texas Food Bank, which provides over 42 million meals to Central Texans each year.

“There are many hungry families in Central Texas," said Capital Metro Community Engagement Manager Jackie Nirenberg. "It is not just at the holiday time that people go hungry. It is year round, so whatever we can do to help the cause, we are happy to do it."

"Stuff the Bus" ran through the weekend of Dec. 6 through Dec. 8. Two Capital Metro buses were parked at the Lamar and Domain Whole Foods Market locations, but donations were accepted at all Whole Food locations in Austin.

Donations were accepted through Sunday, Dec. 8, until 8:00 p.m.

If you missed your chance to stop by, you can always donate to the Central Texas Food Bank online.

