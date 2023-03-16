LIST: St. Patrick's Day events in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday is St. Patrick's Day, a celebration of Irish heritage that honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.
The holiday is typically associated with wearing green, shamrocks and drinking pints of beer – frequently Guinness, often green – or shots of Irish whiskey. Traditional Irish foods like corned beef and cabbage are also staples of St. Patrick's Day.
If you're looking for somewhere you can grab a cold green beer or celebrate Irish heritage, you're in luck! We've put together a list of St. Patrick's Day events and specials in the Austin area.
- Family-friendly celebration featuring Irish music, bagpipers, Irish food favorites – including full Irish breakfast all day – and more
- Starts at 10 a.m. at 1905 Aldrich St.
- Specials include fish and chips and shepherd's pie, plus live music
- Live music starts at 3 p.m. at 2027 S. Lamar Blvd.
- Party will include yard games and themed food and drinks, including corned beef, fish and chips, Guinness and Irish whiskey
- Family-friendly from noon to 5 p.m., adults only from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 2400 Webberville Road, Suite A
- The "St. Paddy's Day Birthday Bash" will celebrate the craft kitchen and microbrewery's second anniversary with live music all day, yard games, drink specials and more.
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 4000 E. Palm Valley Blvd.
- Serving up Irish dishes, green beer, live music and more
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 9012 Research Blvd. #1
- Celebration will feature tastings from Teeling Irish Whiskey, live music, Jameson swag, pints of Guinness and a limited menu of pretzels, beer cheese, bratwurst and Rueben sandwiches
- 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 201 Brazos St.
- "SXSt. Paddy's Day Showdown" will feature 14 hours of punk and EDM music on two stages.
- Noon Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at 219 E. Sixth St.
- Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green Jell-O shots, green margaritas, whiskey tiramisu and Guinness-based cupcakes and more
- Specials all day and live music starts at 6 p.m. at 18626 RM 1431 in Jonestown
- Tickets will get you into several bars picked specifically for their Irish flair, each offering food and drink specials, live music and prizes
- 4 p.m. to midnight at various locations
- St. Patrick's Day party and crawfish boil featuring DJ Jamie Dred and friends
- Crawfish boil starts at 2 p.m. at 6215 N. Lamar Blvd.
- Free and family-friendly event featuring live music, beverage specials and a special food menu including corned beef and cabbage
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.
- Family-friendly St. Patrick's Day party with Irish-inspired specials, live music and a themed scavenger hunt for the kids
- 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 13551 FM 150 in Driftwood