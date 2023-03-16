LIST: St. Patrick's Day events in the Austin area

If you're looking for somewhere you can grab a cold green beer or celebrate Irish heritage, you're in luck! There are plenty of options in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday is St. Patrick's Day, a celebration of Irish heritage that honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

The holiday is typically associated with wearing green, shamrocks and drinking pints of beer – frequently Guinness, often green – or shots of Irish whiskey. Traditional Irish foods like corned beef and cabbage are also staples of St. Patrick's Day.

Family-friendly celebration featuring Irish music, bagpipers, Irish food favorites – including full Irish breakfast all day – and more

Starts at 10 a.m. at 1905 Aldrich St.

Specials include fish and chips and shepherd's pie, plus live music

Live music starts at 3 p.m. at 2027 S. Lamar Blvd.

Party will include yard games and themed food and drinks, including corned beef, fish and chips, Guinness and Irish whiskey

Family-friendly from noon to 5 p.m., adults only from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 2400 Webberville Road, Suite A

The "St. Paddy's Day Birthday Bash" will celebrate the craft kitchen and microbrewery's second anniversary with live music all day, yard games, drink specials and more.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 4000 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Serving up Irish dishes, green beer, live music and more

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 9012 Research Blvd. #1

Celebration will feature tastings from Teeling Irish Whiskey, live music, Jameson swag, pints of Guinness and a limited menu of pretzels, beer cheese, bratwurst and Rueben sandwiches

9 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 201 Brazos St.

"SXSt. Paddy's Day Showdown" will feature 14 hours of punk and EDM music on two stages.

Noon Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at 219 E. Sixth St.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green Jell-O shots, green margaritas, whiskey tiramisu and Guinness-based cupcakes and more

Specials all day and live music starts at 6 p.m. at 18626 RM 1431 in Jonestown

Tickets will get you into several bars picked specifically for their Irish flair, each offering food and drink specials, live music and prizes

4 p.m. to midnight at various locations

St. Patrick's Day party and crawfish boil featuring DJ Jamie Dred and friends

Crawfish boil starts at 2 p.m. at 6215 N. Lamar Blvd.

Free and family-friendly event featuring live music, beverage specials and a special food menu including corned beef and cabbage

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.

Family-friendly St. Patrick's Day party with Irish-inspired specials, live music and a themed scavenger hunt for the kids

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 13551 FM 150 in Driftwood