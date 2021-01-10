'Austin Restaurant Weeks' returns with over 50 participating restaurants and bars

After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, the event is back with the goals of bringing people to restaurants and raising money for the local food bank.

AUSTIN, Texas — After last year's cancellation due to the pandemic, "Austin Restaurants Weeks" is back from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 10.

Participating Austin-area restaurants, bars and breweries will be offering prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items and drink specials with a portion of sales donated to the Central Texas Food Bank.

One of the restaurants taking part is Caroline on Congress Avenue in Downtown Austin. Executive Chef Ron Mays said he sees this as a great opportunity for restaurants to come together to give back to the community.

"You know, as a chef, one of our biggest resources, is food itself and not wasting. There's millions and millions of people that go without meals each day, and we're at the luxury of preparing great food every day," Mays said. "And unfortunately, we don't get to impact a lot of people the way we would like to. So, an experience like this and participation like this is, is great to spread awareness."

The last Austin Restaurant Weeks event prior to the pandemic raised enough to provide 893,000 meals for Central Texans in need. This year’s event features more than 50 participating establishments.

Mays said his favorite menu items at Caroline are the Brush Creek Whiskey and Brush Creek Burger, and he said one of the most popular offerings is the Spicy Deviled Eggs. He wants to remind people that when they go to restaurants, they need to understand that many places are facing staffing shortages and that the staff members are working very hard. He wants people to come out and enjoy the food but asks that they be patient.

"Let's make Austin great again. Let's get back to business. Get out, have fun, be patient, please," Mays said. "Again, not to repeat and beat a dead horse, but do appreciate your service staff. Do appreciate the cooks who are working doubles and triples. You know, if you have friends who want to work, send them our way."

One in seven Central Texans are in need of food and one in five kids. With so many families struggling to put food on the table and restaurants throughout Austin facing all sorts of challenges with pandemic restrictions and staffing, people are hoping this event can make a positive impact.

Mark Jackson, the chief development officer of the Central Texas Food Bank, said this event is the perfect opportunity to help two big needs in our area.

"We're excited to be able to have it this year. One, to make sure that people are getting fed and that our struggling neighbors have enough food on their tables at home, but also to support the restaurant industry," Jackson said. "They've been so good to the community in so many ways and stepped up during the winter storm. So, for us to be able to create an event that gets people excited to get out and enjoy restaurants and support them is a huge win as well."

"This event is as important as it has ever been because the community is seeing unprecedented need for the food bank services," Jackson added. "So, we really, really need the resources to be able to go out and acquire the food to do all the distributions that we're doing. We have a really big year ahead of us in terms of what we want to accomplish and the only way we're going to be able to do that is with community support and events just like 'Austin Restaurant Weeks.'"

With lunch, dinner, cocktail, beer and wine options available, patrons will have many opportunities to indulge their palates while supporting the food bank in the fight against hunger. Patrons aren’t directly solicited for donations and the proceeds help provide hundreds of thousands of meals to Central Texans who are food insecure.

Participants will be offering one or more of the following options, with a set dollar donation from each going to the food bank:

● A 2-3 course lunch priced at $20

● A 3-4 course dinner priced at either $35 or $50

● Tito’s Handmade Vodka-based cocktails

● Establishment’s choice of beer or wine offered at various prices

Participating establishments include:

4th Tap Brewing Co-op

Alice’s Restaurant

Amy’s Ice Creams

Arlo Grey

Austin Land and Cattle

Bar Peached

Black Star Co-op

Buenos Aries Café

Café No Sé

Capital City Gastro

Caroline

CARVE American Grille

The Cavalier

Chinatown North

Craft Pride

Culinary Dropout

Devil May Care

El Alma Restaurante Bar

El Chile Café

Foreign & Domestic

The Front Page

Goodall’s

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

Hotel Vegas Concession Stand

Il Brutto

Intero

It’s Italian Cucina

Jack Allen’s Kitchen (Oak Hill, 360, Anderson Lane, Round Rock)

Julie Myrtille Bakery

Kale Me Crazy

La Condesa

Little Ola’s Biscuits

L'Oca d'Oro

Olive & June

P6

Paul Martin’s American Grill

The Peached Tortilla

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille (Downtown and Domain)

Sala and Betty

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking (Round Rock and Zilker)

Second Bar + Kitchen

Siena Ristorante Toscana

Sweet Paris Creperie & Café

TenTen

Texas French Bread Bakery and Bistro

Thai Fresh

Trudy’s Tex Mex (North Star & South Star)

The Well

Wicky's Walkup

"Austin Restaurant Weeks" is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Delta Airlines. To learn more about the event, click here.