The Austin Record Convention is this weekend

Austin may be known as the live music capital of the world, but this weekend, it will also be the recorded music capital.

AUSTIN, Texas — Physical media connoisseurs, this weekend is for you! The Austin Record Convention is returning to the Palmer Events Center.

Typically a biannual event held in the fall and the spring, the Austin Record Convention prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA." The convention's website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.

A general admission ticket is $5 and is good for both Saturday and Sunday. General admission shoppers are allowed into the event starting at 10 a.m. both days.

Collectors may also purchase a $30 "Early Shopper Admission" ticket, good for Friday through Sunday. Early shoppers are granted exclusive access to the convention on Friday starting at 10 a.m. and are allowed into the convention at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday, earlier than general admission shoppers.

The convention closes at 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road. Parking is available at the Palmer Center/Long Center Parking Garage for $8.

If you're in the market for some vinyl but can't attend this weekend's convention, here's a list of record stores in the Austin area. The next Austin Record Convention is scheduled for Oct. 1-2.

