Austin Record Convention underway at Palmer Events Center

The event runs through Sunday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Record collectors and music lovers from all over the country are in Austin this weekend to do some crate digging.

The Austin Record Convention is underway at the Palmer Events Center. Doors for the third day of the event will open at 9 a.m. Sunday for dealers and early shoppers and 10 a.m. for general admission. The event will end at 5 p.m.

More than 300 dealers from all over the country have set up shop inside the events center, selling everything from classic players, cassettes and rows of records to CDs, posters and T-shirts. COVID-19 precautions, including required masking, are in place.

One local record enthusiast told KVUE he collects and sells vinyl as a hobby.

"People are hungry for records again because they haven't been able to do this for a couple [of] years. They usually do this twice a year," Tony Masarti said. "So when you don't have one for two years, that's a long time!"

General admission for the convention is $5. Early shopper admission is $30.

The spring Austin Record Convention is scheduled for May 7-8, 2022.

Check out photos from the spring 2019 record convention below:

PHOTOS: America's largest vinyl record sale held in Austin 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13