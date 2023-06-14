Head back to summer camp with 'APL After Dark' at the Austin Public Library

The event aims to celebrate all things summer camp – except the mosquito bites.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Wish you could go back to summer camp but adulthood is getting in the way? The Library Foundation has a solution.

The foundation, which supports the Austin Public Library, is hosting its quarterly, adults-only "APL After Dark" event later this month. And this time, the theme is summer camp!

The 21-and-over event will include crafts, games, storytelling, music, light snacks, drinks and more, all inside the Austin Central Library downtown.

Rangers with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will be on-site to teach "campers" about local wildlife, and Austin Bat Refuge will bring live bats in to teach about the conservation, care and history of our nocturnal residents.

Naturally, campfire songs will also be part of the fun, with instructors from South Austin Ukelele there to help create original compositions.

The event will be held on Friday, June 30, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Austin Central Library, located at 710 W. César Chávez St. Tickets are $10.