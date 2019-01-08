AUSTIN, Texas — It's officially time for Austin Pride!

The celebration kicks off on Aug. 1, with events every day leading up to a parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Events include "Rainbow Skate" at Playland Skate Center, bingo at Oilcan Harry's and a drag show at the Highland Lounge.

Another fun event planned is the "Second Chance Quince," put on by AIDS Services of Austin (ASA), Austin Pride and The Q Austin.

The event was inspired by a sexual health campaign.

"We really wanted to focus on Latinx communities here in Austin – so Latinos, Latinas and Latinx individuals – and once we launched this whole quince idea, we found that people really resonated with the fact that ... they either didn't get to have a quince or they had a quince but it never had this twist of sexual health since we found that Latinx communities rarely ever talk about sexual health," said Juan Benitez with ASA.

The event on Saturday, Aug. 3, will feature dinner, drinks, dancing and performances, as well as free STI testing. Event attendees are encouraged to wear shades of blue, inspired by PrEP, a daily pill that can be taken to reduce a person's chances of contracting HIV. Tickets are available now, and the party starts at 8 p.m.

Check out the full schedule of Austin Pride events, and be sure to tune into KVUE's website, app or YouTube on Saturday, August 10, to watch the Pride parade live!

