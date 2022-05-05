LIST: Mother's Day events in Austin that aren't brunch

AUSTIN, Texas — It's become something of an expectation that along with flowers and a card, Mother's Day brunch is a given.
But we know not all moms are created equal – and that it can be very difficult to get a reservation in Austin these days – so here's a list of things you can do with your mom this weekend that aren't brunch.
- What: Organized by the Gujarati Samaj of Greater Austin (GSGA) and Sewa International. The event is free for GSGA member families, but participants need to register here. Non-members can sign up here.
- Where: Brushy Creek Lake Park, 3300 Brushy Creek Road in Cedar Park
- When: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday
- What: Moms will leave this event, hosted by The Floral Social, with two completed projects. Participants will learn to make a hand-tied bouquet and a rose foaming bath soak.
- Where: Luxe Refill, 5501 North Lamar Blvd.
- When: 3 p.m. Saturday
- What: A Mother's Day planting party complete with charcuterie cups courtesy of Nosh'd; champagne, mimosas and tea; and a DIY tea cup for painting and planting.
- Where: Succulent Native South Lamar, 2058 South Lamar Blvd.
- When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- What: A special edition of "Name That Tune Bingo" celebrating songs with a woman's name in the title.
- Where: Suds Monkey Brewing Company, 12024 US 290
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday
- What: Installations, limited edition Mother's Day treats and cocktails and "Mom-centric" games and crafts.
- Where: Museum of Ice Cream, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128
- When: Saturday and Sunday, multiple time slots available
- What: A string quartet and a solo harpist from the Austin Symphony will play rotating sets in the Family Garden from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tapestry Singers will perform in the Great Hall at 2 p.m.
- Where: Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
- What: OK, this is a brunch, but it has a little something extra.
- Where: Alamo Drafthouse - Lakeline, 14028 US 183, Building F
- When: Sunday at 10:50 a.m.
(If '80s movies are more your mom's thing, there's also a "Dirty Dancing" Movie Party at both the Lakeline and Slaughter Lane Drafthouse locations on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.)
- What: Market featuring ceramics from Leah Ann Ortiz, beauty products from Fine Line, jewelry from The Native Dream and more.
- Where: Meanwhile Brewing Company, 3901 Promontory Point Drive
- When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- What: The Austin Symphonic Band will play a free concert on the south steps of the Capitol.
- Where: Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.
- When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
