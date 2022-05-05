x
Events

LIST: Mother's Day events in Austin that aren't brunch

Many moms love mimosas, but there are a lot of non-brunch ways to treat your mom this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's become something of an expectation that along with flowers and a card, Mother's Day brunch is a given. 

But we know not all moms are created equal ⁠– and that it can be very difficult to get a reservation in Austin these days ⁠– so here's a list of things you can do with your mom this weekend that aren't brunch.

Mother’s Day 5K Walkathon 2022

Mother's Day Relax and Rejuvenate Event

  • What: Moms will leave this event, hosted by The Floral Social, with two completed projects. Participants will learn to make a hand-tied bouquet and a rose foaming bath soak.
  • Where: Luxe Refill, 5501 North Lamar Blvd. 
  • When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Mother's Day Tea Pot Planting Party

  • What: A Mother's Day planting party complete with charcuterie cups courtesy of Nosh'd; champagne, mimosas and tea; and a DIY tea cup for painting and planting.
  • Where: Succulent Native South Lamar, 2058 South Lamar Blvd.
  • When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Name That Tune Bingo - Mother's Day Edition

  • What: A special edition of "Name That Tune Bingo" celebrating songs with a woman's name in the title.
  • Where: Suds Monkey Brewing Company, 12024 US 290
  • When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Mother's Day weekend at Museum of Ice Cream

  • What: Installations, limited edition Mother's Day treats and cocktails and "Mom-centric" games and crafts.
  • Where: Museum of Ice Cream, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128
  • When: Saturday and Sunday, multiple time slots available

Mother’s Day Celebration at the Wildflower Center

  • What: A string quartet and a solo harpist from the Austin Symphony will play rotating sets in the Family Garden from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tapestry Singers will perform in the Great Hall at 2 p.m. 
  • Where: Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
  • When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

"Mamma Mia!" Brunch

  • What: OK, this is a brunch, but it has a little something extra. 
  • Where: Alamo Drafthouse - Lakeline, 14028 US 183, Building F 
  • When: Sunday at 10:50 a.m.

(If '80s movies are more your mom's thing, there's also a "Dirty Dancing" Movie Party at both the Lakeline and Slaughter Lane Drafthouse locations on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.)

Mother's Day Market

  • What: Market featuring ceramics from Leah Ann Ortiz, beauty products from Fine Line, jewelry from The Native Dream and more.
  • Where: Meanwhile Brewing Company, 3901 Promontory Point Drive
  • When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mother's Day Concert at the Capitol

  • What: The Austin Symphonic Band will play a free concert on the south steps of the Capitol.
  • Where: Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.
  • When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

