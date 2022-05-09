Austin workers to gather for Labor Day rally in solidarity with new unions

The rally will be held on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas — For many, Labor Day is a day off from work that coincides with the unofficial end of summer. But not everyone is resting this Labor Day.

On Monday, workers from around Austin will gather at the Texas State Capitol to rally in solidarity with new workers' unions that have formed around the city.

Howdy y'all, it's been a minute! Come join us tomorrow, on Labor Day, for a Solidarity Rally with local unions at the South Steps of the State Capitol at High Noon! pic.twitter.com/2kLA0SmmZF — Starbucks Workers United 24th and Nueces (@atx_sbwu) September 4, 2022

Moves toward unionization have been happening across Austin all summer.

The 45th Street and Lamar Boulevard Starbucks location became the first unionized store in Texas back in June. Also in June, the Starbucks on 24th and Nueces streets became the second location in the state to unionize.

Meanwhile, a group organizing for hourly Tiff's Treats employees ended its efforts to form a union in August.

In July, Alamo Drafthouse workers at the South Lamar Boulevard location said management and corporate were union-busting while not recognizing the Alamo Drafthouse United union. In August, employees at Austin pizzeria Via 313 filed to unionize.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day is observed to celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers. Its origins are rooted in the late 19th century, when labor advocates pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity and well-being.

Labor Day became a nationwide holiday in 1894. Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September a legal holiday, and President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.

