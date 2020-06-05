AUSTIN, Texas — Runners in Austin and the surrounding area, listen up.

Registration for the 27th annual 3M Half Marathon in Austin opens May 8. Participants will receive a custom Under Armour shirt and the world-famous swag bag filled with 3M products, according to event officials.

Registration will cost $89 for those who take advantage of early pricing. Those who register by Monday, May 11, will receive a free personalized nameplate with their name and finishing time so they can personalize their 2021 spinning finisher medal, officials said.

The event is scheduled to take place on January 17, 2021.

Runners will traverse a point-to-point course with mostly downhill running that showcases some of Austin’s finest locations, starting in north Austin and finishing near the Texas State Capitol. The 13.1-mile course features eight aid stations from Nuun, a GU Energy Labs Nutrition Station.

Live music will also be played throughout the course to showcase The Live Music Capital of the World, according to event officials.

“I’m excited to run the 2021 3M Half Marathon and can’t wait to cross the finish line of this well-known half marathon,” said Austinite Collin Findlay, who will run his first 3M Half Marathon. “I’ve run parts of the course and love how fast it is! Can I start training yet?!”

Participants will earn their commemorative spinner finish medal after crossing the finish line.

The 2020 3M Half Marathon saw nearly 7000 participants travel from 47 states and 22 countries. It showcased a competitive elite field, hundreds of PRs, and continued community support. David Fuentes (1:06:31) and Jessica Harper (1:13:41) were the male and female champions. $68,000 was donated to the event beneficiary in 2020, Austin Youth River Watch.

Participants can register on the website beginning Friday, May 8.

