AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands are expected to turn out for a city-wide Good Friday event at the Frank Erwin Center.

Good Friday ATX brings hundreds of churches throughout the Austin area together. Organizers said for it's been an all-hands-on-deck situation getting the stage and venue ready for the crowd. The basketball court will be turned into a sanctuary to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. Fifteen-thousand people are expected to show up.

Julie Lyles Carr, a pastor at Life Austin, said it will be part worship and part concert.

This year, the Grammy award-winning band for KING & COUNTRY will perform.

“When you’re there and you look around and you realize the number of people around you who share your faith and share the desire around you to do great things for this community – there’s something so empowering about that and I just think it’s an experience every Austinite should have at least once,” Carr said.

RELATED: Austin police to serve McDonald's customers as part of 100 Club fundraiser

The event is free, but the goal is to raise $100,000 for a local nonprofit, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care. The group helps comfort children and their families by giving gifts and snacks to children in the hospital fighting cancer.

Maisie Landreth was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor when she was 18-months-old. Her mother, Danielle Landreth, told KVUE she was in and out of the hospital for nearly a year.

During that time, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care delivered gifts -- from pajamas to coloring books and snacks -- to help brighten her day.

WATCH: Girl's rare brain tumor disappears

Danielle Landreth said it made all the difference.

“It’s unexpected and then your heart fills with love because you’re already going through something that you never imagined and knowing that there are systems like this set up for situations like this and you’re supported and you don’t have to ask for help it’s already being given to you – it’s overwhelming,” said Landreth.

Maisie is now 3-years-old and cancer free. Good Friday ATX organizers are looking to raise enough money to help many others like Maisie. Over the decade, hundreds of churches have given more than $1.5 million to local non-profits.

The event is expected to reach capacity. You can download tickets online. The Good Friday event starts at 6 p.m.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Baseball scouting organization moving HQ to Hutto

Who's in charge of cleaning up homeless camps? An Austin neighborhood wants answers.

More blood pressure drugs recalled for cancer risk

Case against toll-flouting 'license plate flipper' dismissed...but only for a moment