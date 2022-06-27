City says 'H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual 4th of July Concert and Fireworks' is on this year

The event will be held on July 4 at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Symphony Orchestra are inviting the community to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, music and more.

The "H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual 4th of July Concert and Fireworks" will be held starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free and open to the public.

Below is a breakdown of what you can and can't bring with you to the event, plus information about transportation, parking and more.

What to bring

The City suggests attendees wear sensible shoes, clothes and hats to protect themselves from the sun. Water, bug spray and blankets are also recommended. Additionally, personal umbrellas are allowed, as are folding chairs with attached canopies.

If you're traveling the Hike & Bike Trail, bring a flashlight. It's also recommended that you have your phone fully charged, have a plan and tell people you know where you'll be if you are attending the event.

Food and beverage vendors will be on site. The City also wants to remind attendees to clean up after themselves and follow Leave No Trace principles.

What you can't bring or do

Drones are prohibited, as are personal fireworks, including sparklers. E-Z Up-style or pop-up canopies/tents, barbeque grills, glass, Styrofoam and alcohol are all also prohibited.

The City also wants to remind attendees that smoking and vaping are prohibited in City parks (Class C misdemeanor), and swimming is not allowed in Lady Bird Lake.

The City also asks attendees to leave pets at home, as fireworks are often upsetting to animals.

Transportation and Parking

Transportation

You can use the Hike & Bike Trail to get to the park. If you do, bring a light and remember that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail.

If you bike to the event, you can ride your bike directly to the concert site.

You can also ride the bus to the event, using the CapMetro trip planner to plan your trip, or use a rideshare service. The southwest corner of Riverside Drive and South First Street will be available for rideshare drop off.

Parking

The City said for the best experience, park north of Lady Bird Lake in the downtown area to avoid the congestion in areas south of the park, including South Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road and Riverside Drive.

Parking options include:

Public Parking Options north of Lady Bird Lake

Convention Center Garages

State Garages L and N

River South Garage at Riverside and South First

One Texas Center

Palmer Events Center Garage

City Hall Garage

The City said ADA Parking will be by permit at the Palmer Event Center Garage and One Texas Center on a first come, first served basis. The entrance is from the south via Barton Springs Road.

Additionally, the City said the Bouldin Creek Neighborhood will have neighborhood parking restrictions in place for safety.

Parking in prohibited areas on green spaces and parkland; along Rights of Way and medians; blocking private drives and lots; or in “Not Permitted” areas may subject you to fines, ticketing and/or towing.

Road and Lake Closures

Starting at 10 a.m., Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to South First Street will be closed.

Starting at around 8 p.m., but possibly earlier, the following roads will be closed:

South First Street from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road

Congress Avenue Bridge southbound closed to thru traffic

Riverside Drive from South First Street to South Congress Avenue

Barton Springs Road from Lamar to South Congress Avenue

There is no on-street parking allowed in the neighborhoods south of Auditorium Shores. The City said all streets will be reopened by midnight.

Additionally, for safety reasons, Lady Bird Lake between the railroad trestle bridge and the South First Street bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Reminders from first responders

The Austin Police Department's no-refusal DWI initiative is effective Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. APD is also participating in an initiative sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation that will run from June 24 through July 10 and will add to traffic enforcement efforts.

The Austin Fire Department wants to remind residents that there is always a burn ban within the city limits and that it is illegal to possess, use or sell fireworks within the city of Austin. To report illegal fireworks, call 311, not 911.

Finally, Austin-Travis County EMS will provide on-site medical resources at the City's Fourth of July celebration.

