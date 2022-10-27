The Austin Film Festival is back

Here's a look at five of the highly anticipated films set to show at the Austin Film Festival from Oct.27 until Nov. 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Among those fall events is the Austin Film Festival, a way for writers to showcase their art on the big screen. This year's festival will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Nov. 4.

The fest's screenings are held at several theaters throughout Austin, including the Paramount, State and Hideout theaters on Congress Avenue; the Galaxy Highland on Middle Fiskville Road; and the Long Center on West Riverside Drive. The fest's conference events take place at various different downtown venues.

Passes and badges are still available for purchase and range from $80 to $725. Limited advance tickets are also available for select films, at $23 per ticket.

Here's a look at five of the most highly anticipated films set to show at the festival:

"The Whale"

"The Whale" is directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter, based on his 2014 play of the same name. Starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton, the film follows an overweight English teacher attempting to redeem his relationship with his daughter.

Showtime: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7:30 p.m.-9:47 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre

"Nanny"

Writer and director Nikyatu Jusu brings Senegal to New York's Tribeca neighborhood. "Nanny" follows a woman who recently migrated to New York to become a nanny with the intention of saving money to bring her son to the U.S. from Senegal. The woman's life begins to unravel as her new home becomes volatile in this psychological horror film.

Showtime: Friday, Oct. 28 from 6:45 p.m.-8:42 p.m. at the State Theatre

"Armageddon Time"

James Gray's "Armageddon Time" has an all-star cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong. The film is set in the 1980s and follows a young Jewish boy in Queens, New York, as he reflects on friends, family and "the realities of class and privilege."

Showtime: Friday, Oct. 28 from 9:45 p.m.-10:59 p.m. at Stateside

"Causeway"

Jennifer Lawrence plays a solider attempting to re-enter her life after returning home to New Orleans.

Showtime: Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 9:45 p.m.-11:43 p.m. at State

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," written and directed by Rian Johnson, features a star-studded cast, including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson. According to the Austin Film Festival's website, "In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects."

Showtime: Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7:30 p.m.-10:09 p.m. at the Paramount

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube