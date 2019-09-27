AUSTIN, Texas — The six-day 2019 Austin City Music Festival is coming up during the first two weekends of October at Zilker Park.
For those attending, KVUE has some information you may need to know, from picking up your tickets to actually getting to the festival and more.
Ticket pickup
Attendees can pick their tickets up at the following locations and times:
WEEKEND ONE:
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Thursday, Oct. 3: Native Hostel (807 E. Fourth Street)
Noon - 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Zilker Park Box Office
Box Office East: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Box Office West: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 - Sunday, Oct. 6: Zilker Box Office
Box Office East: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Box Office West: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
WEEKEND TWO:
Thursday, Oct. 10: Native Hostel (807 E. Fourth Street)
Noon - 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11: Zilker Park Box Office
Box Office East: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Box Office West: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sunday, Oct. 13: Zilker Park Box Office
Box Office East: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Box Office West: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Transportation
For those who don't know, there is no parking at Zilker Park. To get to the festival, ACL offers a complimentary shuttle service that boards at Republic Square Park at the corner of Fourth and Guadalupe and drops off at the Barton Springs West Entrance of the festival.
The shuttle runs from noon to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Alternatively, attendees can catch an Uber to the festival by typing "Austin City Limits Music Festival" or "Zilker Park" as their destination in the app.
ACL also encourages people to bike or scooter to the festival. Bike parking will be available on Stratford Drive.
For more detailed information, visit ACL's "Getting Here" web page.
What to bring to the festival
While you can bring small single-pocket bags, fanny packs, hydration packs and small purses, if you don't bring a bag you can enter through the "No Bag Express Lane." Additionally, bags and backpacks with multiple pockets, or are larger than 14” x 11” x 5” (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), are prohibited from the festival.
Lockers will be available for rent near the Barton Springs entrance.
In order to stay hydrated, it's recommended to bring a water bottle or hydration pack, but they must be emptied before entering the festival.
ACL has outlined the additional following items as being allowed at the festival:
- Binoculars
- Blankets, sheets, towels
- Strollers
- Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)
- GoPro cameras without accessories
- Portable/collapsible chair (Individual seat only; no double wide or connecting chairs)
- Sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)
- Bug repellant (no aerosol containers)
- External battery chargers
- Totems, rage sticks and flags under 12 ft. tall are allowed for way-finding among friends. Items that are deemed by festival organizers to be unsafe, inappropriate, offensive or are being used for purposes other than intended are prohibited and may be confiscated on site
- Prescription medicine (must present pharmacy labeled container)
More importantly, here's a list of items you CANNOT bring to the festival:
- E-cigs or vaping devices
- Liquids
- Aerosol containers (including sunscreen and personal beauty products)
- Any and all professional audio recording equipment
- Any and all professional video equipment – no video recording will be allowed
- Professional cameras (any camera with the option to detach a lens)
- Any and all camera accessories, such as selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, go pro mounts and attachments, detachable lenses, or other commercial equipment
- Drones or any other remote flying device
- Frisbees
- Camping or tent setups. Includes camping umbrellas, tents and cordoning off your chairs with tape/rope
- Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)
- Framed backpacks
- Hammocks
- Glass containers of any kind
- Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc.)
- Illegal and illicit substances of any kind
- Drugs or drug paraphernalia
- Outside food or beverage (including alcohol)
- Umbrellas
- Pets (except service animals)
- Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts (including red wagons) or any personal motorized vehicles
- Tents, canopies or shade structures of any kind
- Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.
- Large chains or spiked jewelry
- Bicycles inside the festival grounds (free parking is available near the festival entrance)
- No Inflatable furniture (rafts, chairs, etc.)
If you have questions about whether or not something is allowed, you can email ACL at info@aclfestival.com.
What food and drink will be available?
The ACL food court will have a wide variety of vendors, ranging anywhere from ice-cream to shawarma. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options will be available.
Here are some of the featured restaurants that will have setups at the festival:
- Amy's Ice Creams
- Burro Grilled Cheese
- GoodPop
- Kababeque
- Micklethwait Barbecue
- mmmpanadas
- Southside Flying Pizza
- Wholly Cow Burgers
For attendees 21 and older, you'll be able to grab a beer at the festival's Beer Hall. There will also be hydration stations set up throughout the park for people to fill their bottles and hydration packs with water.
You can start to plan your time at the festival with the Official 2019 ACL Map.
If there's any information you need not mentioned here, please visit ACL's official website.
