AUSTIN, Texas — The six-day 2019 Austin City Music Festival is coming up during the first two weekends of October at Zilker Park.

For those attending, KVUE has some information you may need to know, from picking up your tickets to actually getting to the festival and more.

Ticket pickup

Attendees can pick their tickets up at the following locations and times:

WEEKEND ONE:

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Thursday, Oct. 3: Native Hostel (807 E. Fourth Street)

Noon - 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Zilker Park Box Office

Box Office East: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Box Office West: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Sunday, Oct. 6: Zilker Box Office

Box Office East: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Box Office West: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

WEEKEND TWO:

Thursday, Oct. 10: Native Hostel (807 E. Fourth Street)

Noon - 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11: Zilker Park Box Office

Box Office East: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Box Office West: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sunday, Oct. 13: Zilker Park Box Office

Box Office East: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Box Office West: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Transportation

For those who don't know, there is no parking at Zilker Park. To get to the festival, ACL offers a complimentary shuttle service that boards at Republic Square Park at the corner of Fourth and Guadalupe and drops off at the Barton Springs West Entrance of the festival.

The shuttle runs from noon to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Alternatively, attendees can catch an Uber to the festival by typing "Austin City Limits Music Festival" or "Zilker Park" as their destination in the app.

ACL also encourages people to bike or scooter to the festival. Bike parking will be available on Stratford Drive.

For more detailed information, visit ACL's "Getting Here" web page.

What to bring to the festival

While you can bring small single-pocket bags, fanny packs, hydration packs and small purses, if you don't bring a bag you can enter through the "No Bag Express Lane." Additionally, bags and backpacks with multiple pockets, or are larger than 14” x 11” x 5” (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), are prohibited from the festival.

Lockers will be available for rent near the Barton Springs entrance.

In order to stay hydrated, it's recommended to bring a water bottle or hydration pack, but they must be emptied before entering the festival.

ACL has outlined the additional following items as being allowed at the festival:

Binoculars

Blankets, sheets, towels

Strollers

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

GoPro cameras without accessories

Portable/collapsible chair (Individual seat only; no double wide or connecting chairs)

Sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

Bug repellant (no aerosol containers)

External battery chargers

Totems, rage sticks and flags under 12 ft. tall are allowed for way-finding among friends. Items that are deemed by festival organizers to be unsafe, inappropriate, offensive or are being used for purposes other than intended are prohibited and may be confiscated on site

Prescription medicine (must present pharmacy labeled container)

More importantly, here's a list of items you CANNOT bring to the festival:

E-cigs or vaping devices

Liquids

Aerosol containers (including sunscreen and personal beauty products)

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Any and all professional video equipment – no video recording will be allowed Professional cameras (any camera with the option to detach a lens) Any and all camera accessories, such as selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, go pro mounts and attachments, detachable lenses, or other commercial equipment

Drones or any other remote flying device

Frisbees

Camping or tent setups. Includes camping umbrellas, tents and cordoning off your chairs with tape/rope

Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

Framed backpacks

Hammocks

Glass containers of any kind

Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc.)

Illegal and illicit substances of any kind

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol)

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts (including red wagons) or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies or shade structures of any kind

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles inside the festival grounds (free parking is available near the festival entrance)

No Inflatable furniture (rafts, chairs, etc.)

If you have questions about whether or not something is allowed, you can email ACL at info@aclfestival.com.

What food and drink will be available?

The ACL food court will have a wide variety of vendors, ranging anywhere from ice-cream to shawarma. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Here are some of the featured restaurants that will have setups at the festival:

For attendees 21 and older, you'll be able to grab a beer at the festival's Beer Hall. There will also be hydration stations set up throughout the park for people to fill their bottles and hydration packs with water.

You can start to plan your time at the festival with the Official 2019 ACL Map.

If there's any information you need not mentioned here, please visit ACL's official website.

WATCH: How much money the ACL fest brought the city of Austin

