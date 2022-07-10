'Good Days' ahead for Austin SZA fans: Tickets for canceled 2021 show remain valid

At ACL Fest 2022, SZA announced the since-refunded tickets will remain valid for the tour of her highly anticipated new album.

AUSTIN, Texas — The year was 2021. Fresh off the pandemic, SZA fans were excited to learn that the now Grammy-award-winning R&B singer chose Austin for an exclusive, intimate show amid a six-night tour.

The year was 2021 when fans learned the "Good Days" singer had to cancel just hours before her set due to illness.

But it was at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2022 that those ticketholders got an exciting announcement.

"Tickets still count for the new album tour," SZA told the crowd quickly into her set during night one of the festival.

"I'm grateful that you guys still show up for me ... you don't know what's going on, you don't know the plan going forward ... just God got it," she said as the crowd erupted in cheers.

While tickets were refunded for the November 2021 date, it remains unclear the details regarding the upcoming tour. But it certainly seems there might be a future Austin date. KVUE has reached out to SZA's team for more information.

As far as details on the long-anticipated "new album" ... fans will have to continue that patient anticipation.

Over the summer – about five years after its initial release – SZA released the deluxe version of her wildly successful album "CTRL," which scored five Grammy nominations. While it didn't get a win, SZA went on to earn her first Grammy this year for Best Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat.

SZA was also recently named to TIME magazine's TIME100 Next 2022 List, with a specially penned shoutout by ACL 2019 headliner Lizzo.

"When she dropped CTRL, her debut studio album, it was a cultural f-cking reset. She changed the world! The authenticity in her craft – the way she’s able to tell her story and the way she uses melody – is extraordinary. No one can replicate that," Lizzo wrote.

While her fans – and peers – certainly love "CTRL," we may have to wait a little longer for her follow-up album. She reported in April that the album is finished and would be released over the summer, and according to American Songwriter she remains in an "ideal situation" in that she can drop the album on her own time.

“I don’t have any deadlines,” she said. “Because, at the end of the day, when my s--- comes out, it comes out. And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different.”

Have faith, as just last week SZA tweeted that a "new era" is "loading."

This is actually kinda nuts . New era loading ⏳…thank you #TIME100NEXT thank you most of all @lizzo 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/MGdtr72kg1 — SZA (@sza) September 28, 2022