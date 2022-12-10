Some businesses see less customer traffic during ACL Fest

"It is very confusing. I understand why they do it, but it does get confusing because they think everything on the street is closed," said one business owner.

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of businesses benefit from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the thousands of people the event attracts, but other businesses like ones in the Casa De Luz Village off Toomey Road near Zilker Park said they are seeing fewer customers.

On the weekends during ACL there is a sign on Toomey Road that reads “Road closed resident and business access only.”

"It is very confusing. I understand why they do it, but it does get confusing because they think everything on the street is closed," said 3rd Eye Lounge co-owner Ash Sumida.

3rd Eye Lounge is the Casa De Luz Village. Sumida said they saw fewer customers during the first weekend of the festival. Some businesses along Toomey Road said customers may think the road is closed or do not want to deal with the traffic caused by ACL in general. People are allowed pass through the street if they live on that street or are going to a business, as the sign indicates.

"Definitely not our normal amount of people walking in and out of the entire village the restaurant as well experiences slow periods too," Sumida said.

Sumida said they get some parking passes they can give to customers, but parking can be a challenge on Toomey Road during ACL weekends.

Sady Sparks also has her business set up in the Casa De Luz Village. She writes poems for a living and worked last weekend.

"The road is halfway blocked. The parking lot is full of scooter companies, the pedestrian trail alongside the condos is blocked and it was a total ghost town here, you could feel the energy was completely different so I just went home," said Sparks.

Businesses along Toomey said they are trying to do their best this weekend as they once again will deal with the road closure and parking challenges.

On the other side of things, businesses along Barton Springs Road said they have seen an increase in business as people drop by as they're leaving the festival.

