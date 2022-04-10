Headed to ACL? Register to vote with HeadCount!

Need to register before the Oct. 11 deadline? Just look for the HeadCount booth at ACL.

AUSTIN, Texas — Headed to the Austin City Limits Music Festival? Check your voter registration status!

This year, HeadCount will be at both weekends of the festival to make sure attendees are registered to vote.

"The deadline to register in Texas is on Oct. 11, so we'll only be registering people the first weekend with the second weekend being dedicated to helping voters find their polling place, let them know about early voting dates, and other important voting info," a spokesperson told KVUE.

HeadCount said it will have a booth at the festival where fans can scan a QR code to check their registration status.

Since launching in 2004, the organization has helped sign up more than 1 million voters. In 2020 alone, HeadCount registered more than 400,000 people, 78% of whom actually turned out to vote.

This year, HeadCount has been at more than 40 events in the Austin area, including the recent Harry Styles residency at the Moody Center. There, HeadCount worked with more than 1,000 concertgoers to register or check their status. Upcoming Austin events for the group include:

Oct. 4: Karol G at Moody Center

Oct. 5: Smashing Pumpkins at Moody Center

Oct. 6: Roger Waters at Moody Center

Oct. 7: Gabriel Iglesias (Comedy) at Moody Center

Oct. 7-9: Austin City Limits at Zilker Park

Oct. 14-16: Austin City Limits at Zilker Park

Oct. 22: Amy Schumer at ACL Moody Theater

Oct. 23: Indigo Girls at Stubbs BBQ

Oct. 25: Lizzo at Moody Center