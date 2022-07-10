Plan to scooter your way to ACL? Check out these safety tips

Festival officials suggest carpooling and taking advantage of Austin's shuttle services, like CapMetro.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits is expected to cause heavy traffic delays in the capital city during both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2. Festival officials suggest carpooling and taking advantage of Austin's shuttle services, like CapMetro.

Ultimately, some will turn to alternative transportation, such as electronic scooters. While fun and zippy, numbers show there are risks in using scooters to get from point A to point B during heavy traffic days.

In an effort to protect yourself and those around you, consider these scooter safety tips!

While the City of Austin does not require you to wear one, consider wearing a helmet.

Studies show less than 5% of electric scooter riders across the U.S. wear one. The American Journal of Otolaryngology that found that scooter-related head and face injuries – including those from electric scooters – have tripled over the past decade.

Alert others and make yourself seen.

Scooters are small, quick and typically silent, making it difficult for others to spot you. Utilize the bell or horn, if there is one, and do not make abrupt and unpredictable movements.

Do not drive or ride a scooter while intoxicated.

The CDC found that drinking may play a role in the injuries suffered by scooter users. In a CDC study, one-third of respondents acknowledged that they drank alcohol in the 12 hours prior to getting injured.

Additionally, Texas law considers any vehicle that uses the road as a motor vehicle. Therefore, the people operating the vehicles must abide by the traffic laws and operate their vehicles safely. Since electric scooters and bicycles use the road, they qualify as drivers and must follow all laws of the road, including, but not limited to, not driving under the influence.

Watch for obstacles on the road.

Uneven surfaces, cracks and small objects on your pathway can stop the e-scooter suddenly, throwing you off.

And finally...

Wear proper footwear

Single rider only

Don’t carry items that might disturb balance

Be familiar with operation of the scooter

Yield to pedestrians

Use bike lanes where available (if not available use sidewalk cautiously)

Avoid ALL distractions (headsets, conversations, etc.)

Don’t hitch a ride on another vehicle