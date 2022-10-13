Parking can be challenging for ACL. Here are some solutions

Some options are a shuttle or parking garages.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday starts the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and parking can be a challenge.

There is no parking allowed in Zilker Park and there are signs posted up in nearby neighborhoods that say “No Event Parking.”

"They came out pretty early in the week before ACL and put them out several days before," said Austin Resident Amber Mullinkin.

Mullinkin said in week one of the festival, festival goers saw the signs.

"They adhered to the rules," said Mullinkin, adding that she feels for people trying to find parking for ACL. "That is the one aspect that I think it kind of challenging."

There are some other options to park, including parking garages. One of those options is the Palmer event parking garage.

There are several other garages and lots that range in price, including parking at One Texas Center garage on Barton Springs Road and Austin High School.

Drivers will want to choose a place that's allowed for your car because the Austin Police Department was out last weekend and will be out this weekend.



They issued 112 citations, 27 warnings and had three vehicles towed for not complying with parking rules.

There is also shuttle options being offered. You can pick the shuttle at Republic Square Park and it will take you to the Barton Springs West festival entrance.

Click here for more options.

