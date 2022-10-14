Organization helps ACL Festival go green

The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people enjoyed the first day of Weekend 2 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle.

"Attendees can get a trash bag and collect aluminum cans and they can turn it in to get a festival T-shirt," said Austin Parks Foundation Colin Wallace.



Festival-goer Christian Rodriguez filled up a bag on Friday.



"Cool way to help out the festival and the environment. We are in this cool park and just like to keep it clean," said Rodriguez.

About 1,000 bags are collected each day of the festival and, in the end, it goes to a recycling center. This year, the festival is also using reusable cups.

"The cup program is a new program. It’s a great program where you can use orange cups to get a drink and place it in some receptacles around the festival. If you register it, you can win some prizes – you can gamify it," said Wallace.

Trash and recycle bags are also set up all over the park.

"The festival does an amazing job making sure there are trash cans and things are getting picked up," said Wallace

When it comes to overall cleanup, the festival contracts a company for cleanup efforts.

"Every night, it gets cleaned up into the wee hours of the night. And after the festival is over, there is a more substantial cleanup effort and restoration of the park, which goes on for several weeks after the festival is over," said Wallace.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: