'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help

Traci Clayton took a walk this week on Barton Springs Road, right after ACL, and she saw cans and wrappers everywhere. Clayton has organized an event cleanup.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action.

Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's been living in Austin for 12 years and has gone to ACL about 10 times herself. While she has a fun time and enjoys the music, living where she does can be a struggle during festival week.

"Obviously, it is a lot more crowded and a lot more traffic around this time of year," said Clayton. "So, sometimes it's a little hard to maneuver around the people."

While being stuck on the road isn't the best, seeing litter quickly pile up around her home is worse.

"I took a walk down Barton Springs on Monday morning," said Clayton. "Pretty early in the morning I noticed there was just a lot of trash and a lot of plastic and a lot of aluminum cans on the ground."

Clayton decided she should do something about it, especially after she discovered the City of Austin does a street sweep both before and after the event. However, it all goes to one place.

"I asked them if they were splitting it up into recyclables and trash, and they said no," she added.

Being the advocate she is, Clayton decided to take action. On Monday, Oct. 17, Clayton is calling out on the community to meet at 7:45 a.m. at the Dougherty Arts Center. Her goal is to pick up as much aluminum cans as possible before city workers arrive and do the sweep.

"Aluminum is almost infinitely recyclable," she added. "So, it doesn't degrade a lot over time, and it can last a really long time. It's a very efficient and economical thing to recycle."

After they collect as much cans as they can, they'll be sure to dispose of it in the best way possible.

"Take it to a recycling center," she added. "Or take it to your own recycling bin where you can just throw it in the single-stream recycling."