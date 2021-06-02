Garth Brooks to play July shows at 'Austin City Limits' venue Studio 6A

Tickets for the concert start at $2,500.

AUSTIN, Texas — The longtime venue of Austin PBS music series "Austin City Limits", Studio 6A, is moving, and Garth Brooks is holding two farewell shows for the venue in July.

Brooks will play a pair of benefit shows for the venue, where Austin's storied music television program first started recording in 1974.

The shows won’t be taped for future Austin City Limits broadcasts, and tickets to the shows will cost you a pretty penny, starting at $2,500. Proceeds will benefit the "Moving Forward" campaign to fund the station's new facilities: a modern, state-of-the-art broadcast studio at Austin Community College’s Highland campus. More information about ticket packages is available at austinpbs.org/farewell.

“Thirty years ago, Garth made history when he stepped onto the 'Austin City Limits' stage for the first time, and now he’s one of the biggest stars in music history,” ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said. “We are honored to have him return and make history once again, with the final performances on a stage that was the original home for the longest-running music series on television.”

The venue will have a 200-seat capacity per night, and Austin PBS said none of the seats will be more than 45 feet away from Brooks.

Brooks has played in Studio 6A twice, including his first performance as an up-and-coming star during the show’s 15th season in 1990. He later played the show’s 25th anniversary season in 2000.

“Buddy, this is 'ACL,' OK?” Brooks said during a post-show interview after his 2000 return appearance. “If we’re baseball players, this is the World Series.” He continued: “The thing I like about 'Austin City Limits' is that it hasn’t changed; it’s still like getting around your family in your living room and playing music. I think that’s what I love most about it.”