Change.org petition hopes to get City of Austin to cancel ACL Fest 2021

The petition is only seeking 500 signatures.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group calling itself "CANCEL ACL FEST" has launched a Change.org petition in hopes of getting the City of Austin to cancel the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival as the Austin area experiences another COVID-19 surge.

The two-weekend festival is currently about two months away, with events scheduled at Zilker Park on Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10.

The petition states:

"Due to Governor Abbott’s laws against vaccine passports and mask mandates, it is no longer safe to have this event. ACL has no plans to even discuss canceling. For the public safety of all that live in Austin, it’s best to cancel the festival. The pandemic is not over yet, the virus is still mutating. We must do all that we can to stop this super spreader event.



"Many people without vaccines will be able to attend, many people will become ill. We must ACT NOW!

"If you agree with what was stated please sign the petition, please spread it to friends and family! We need to do all we can to keep each other safe."

As of Wednesday, 261 people have signed the petition. It has a goal of 500 signatures.

On Tuesday, headliner Stevie Nicks announced she would be backing out of the festival due to health safety concerns. On Wednesday, ACL announced Duran Duran would be taking her place.

Tickets for both weekends have already sold out.