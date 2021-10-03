Accessing Barton Springs Pool during ACL Festival 2021

The good news is the pool remains open for its normal weekend hours, although getting there will be a bit trickier.

AUSTIN, Texas — With rain chances mostly gone for the weekend, and temperatures hitting the low 90s, many Austinites will be wanting to take a dip in the chilly waters of Barton Springs Pool.

The good news is the pool remains open for its normal weekend hours during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park, although getting there will be a bit trickier.

For those not coming from the festival, the parking lot near the south entrance to the pool is open for swimmers. But road closures on Barton Springs Road and the section of Azie Morton Road north of Lund Street mean you might have to take a different route to get there.

If you’re arriving from ACL, you’ll have to walk about a half a mile from the Barton Springs Road entrance along Azie Morton, turning right at the parking lot for Barton Springs Pool. Walking along the trail will take you right up to the entrance. The walk from the ACL East Barton Springs Road entrance to the pool will take you about 10 minutes.

The pool is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. and costs $5 per person if you’re an Austin resident, and $9 for non-residents. You can pay with a card at the outside kiosks or use cash at the booth. A mask is required for entry.