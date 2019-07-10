AUSTIN, Texas — With thousands in town for the premiere collection of big stars and concerts in the Texas Capital, Austin had well above normal temperatures at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Average daytime highs for this time of year should be peaking in the upper 80s, around 85 degrees. However, Day 1 and Day 2 experienced temperatures 96 and 97 degrees respectfully. Day 3 had a record high of 99 degrees. With that said, that will not be the case for ACL Weekend 2.

Let's time out the forecast for you:

Two cold fronts are expected this week. The first one moved in early Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will peak in the mid-70s on Monday and likely low 80s on Tuesday. The morning low temperatures will be the "hot" topic of conversation.

A pesky rebound effect will occur mid-week as a subtropical ridge fires back to regain control over the area. This will bring our high temperatures back to the low 90s by Thursday afternoon.

Another cold front is set to arrive Thursday night with showers and storms possible Friday. Afternoon highs will top mid-70s Friday and low to mid-70s Saturday. Lots of sunshine and upper 70s to close out the festival Sunday. Once the rain moves out, it will be less humid.

We are happy to report that the likelihood of triple-digits being done in 2019 is high leaving our count slightly higher than in 2018 and the highest since 2011 where 90 days of triple-digit heat was recorded. The third highest count since 2009.

