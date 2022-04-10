ACL brings economic boost to local businesses

According an economic report by C3 Presents, ACL contributed $369 million to the Austin economy in 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday is start of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. ACL brings in dozens of musicians, hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Austin economy.

Some stores in Austin are already seeing an increase in traffic, including Flamingos Vintage Austin.

"Pretty much across the board, we have equally as many out-of-town people as we do locals," said manager Ashley Cooper.

Cooper said they have seen a lot more sales during ACL than a normal week.

"Definitely, I would say at least an increase by 25% to 30%," she said.

It is not the only business feeling an economic boost in Central Texas. According an economic report by C3 Presents, ACL contributed $369 million to the Austin economy in 2021, and $2.6 billion since 2006.

The festival brought more than 75,000 fans per day during the event in 2021.

"It's really important," Cooper said. "That's what attracts people to Austin."

Other businesses KVUE spoke to on South Congress Avenue said they are also excited about ACL. They are excepting to see an increase in traffic this week as ACL starts on Friday.

As of Tuesday, Cooper said they are off to a good start.

"Fingers crossed that's a good prequel to what is to come throughout the rest of the week," she said.

