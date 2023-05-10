ACL expected to provide boost to local businesses and tourism industry

Austin City Limits isn't just hyping up music fans, but also providing a jolt to the local economy.

AUSTIN, Texas — The return of the Austin City Limits (ACL) music festival means Austin's economy is expected to get a major boost during its duration.

"With South by Southwest (SXSW), it kind of blocks us out [from] being able to work at all because the restaurants are all closed... or they're just too slammed for us to actually be able to book any tours. But ACL, since it's in Zilker Park and kind of away from Downtown, it's actually really beneficial for myself, other tour guides, other tour companies and the restaurants themselves," tour guide Zachary Sanders said.

Taking steps to boost Austin's tourism scene is the intent of Secret Food Tours, where food aficionados can stop between several restaurants to try out different dishes.

Sanders is reaping the benefits from the crowds pouring in for ACL.

Sanders estimates that he will make $200 in tips per group during the festival's duration.

"If we didn't have the kind of ACL boost, it could potentially... put people in a little bit more of a struggling place," Sanders said.

The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Economic Impact Report revealed that the 2022 edition of the festival contributed nearly $450 million to the city's economy, which is equitable to more than 3,500 jobs. The festival has been tracking economic impact for 17 years, with ACL generating just over $3 billion for the city.

Bryan Falk is a managing partner for Taco Pegaso and Atlas Bar at Fareground, a Downtown food hall. He has high hopes from the influx of visitors.

"Definitely looking to raise the profits at least 25% from what we normally do," Falk said. "It's a big food city, but with more foot traffic, each restaurant could do better."

