Austin City Limits adds LeAnn Rimes, girl in red and more to 2021 festival lineup

AUSTIN, Texas — The 20th anniversary of the Austin City Limits is only getting bigger. The music festival announced LeAnn Rimes, Karol G, girl in red, Skip Marley and more will play at Zilker Park, in addition to the original lineup, Friday.
George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Stevie Nicks, DaBaby and more were already set to play at the festival. ACL also announced which “up-and-coming artists” are set to play at the BMI stage Friday.
Three-day passes to the event sold out in record time when they went on sale in May. One-day tickets are also sold out.
The cheapest verified resale three-day tickets are available for $545 for Weekend 1 and $489 for Weekend 2, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman. One-day tickets for Fridays and Saturdays are between $300-325, and Sunday tickets are around $200.
The 2021 ACL festival is set for the weekends of Friday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 8. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
