Austin City Limits adds LeAnn Rimes, girl in red and more to 2021 festival lineup

The music festival also announced which “up-and-coming artists” are set to play at the BMI stage in October.

George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Stevie Nicks, DaBaby and more were already set to play at the festival. ACL also announced which “up-and-coming artists” are set to play at the BMI stage Friday.

But wait, there’s more! ✨ Take a look at which up-and-coming artists will be taking the BMI Stage this fall, including @bexleyofficial (WK1), @carolesdaughte1 (W1), @ramirezdavid (WK2), @ginachavez (WK1) + many more.



October just got so much more exciting! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MtukwMZzJJ — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) July 16, 2021

Three-day passes to the event sold out in record time when they went on sale in May. One-day tickets are also sold out.

GET EXCITED!✨



Both weekends of #ACLFest just got a little better. We're excited to announce some additions to the 2021 Lineup, including Karol G, Girl In Red, LeAnn Rimes, Skip Marley + more.



Check out the full lineup and let the countdown to October begin! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/se00GuzPmc — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) July 16, 2021

The cheapest verified resale three-day tickets are available for $545 for Weekend 1 and $489 for Weekend 2, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman. One-day tickets for Fridays and Saturdays are between $300-325, and Sunday tickets are around $200.

The 2021 ACL festival is set for the weekends of Friday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 8. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

playing at #ACLFest this year during both weekends 🙏🏾Come an check out my set alongside other amazing, talented artists ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZK7j5WO6Km — Skip Marley (@SkipMarley) July 16, 2021